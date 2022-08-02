Wilma R. Johnson, 72, of Newport, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 5, at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Wilma was born on August 19, 1949, in Conway, South Carolina, to the late Furnie and Louise Rabon. Her dedication and commitment to the Lord was a shining light in her life. As a member of Parkview Baptist Church, she served as the Social Committee Director and happily worked in the church nursery. Wilma was blessed with 47 years with the love of her life, James Edwin Johnson. She will be remembered as a loving mother, supportive mother-in-law and proud grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband, James Edwin Johnson; sisters, Ann Rabon (Paul) and Sarah Burnside, both of Conway, SC; brother, Hoyt Rabon and wife Onneleise of Aynor, SC; son-in-law, Jeffrey Hassell; and grandsons, Parker James Hassell and Grady Stuart Hassell; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her beautiful daughter, Amanda Louise Hassell on June 17, 2020; and sisters, Zellie Rabon Graham (Hubert), Zettie Rabon Martin (O.C.), and Reatha Mae Rabon Causey (Tommy).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkview Baptist Church to the Forward Together fund, 4738 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
