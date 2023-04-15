Charlotte Curtis, Otway
Charlotte Ann Curtis, 58, of Otway, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Frederick Roehrig, Beaufort
Frederick Roehrig, 75, of Beaufort passed away Thursday April 13, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
