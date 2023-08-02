Carol Cafrellli, Emerald Isle
Carol Cafrelli, 80, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at The Gardens of Trent of New Bern. Carol's family will celebrate her life privately. Carol loved long walks and fishing on the beach with her beloved husband David. She was a faithful member of St. Mildred Catholic Church, of Swansboro.
Henry Hammond, Beaufort
Henry Hammond, 87, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Julie Mills, Beaufort
Julie Lynn Allen Mills, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, July 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care Center. Julie was a loving mother, daughter and friend to many. Julie lived an extraordinary life and was very well traveled. As a child she enjoyed her time growing up in Pennsylvania before moving to her permanent home in the historical waterfront town of Beaufort, North Carolina.
JOANN KOONTZ, New Bern
JoAnn Koontz, 93, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, August 5th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Matthew Long.
PHILLIP G. SMITH, Newport
Phillip G. Smith, 65, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 4th at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport. Phillip was born on September 13, 1957, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Cecil and Geraldine Smith.
JAMES A. ROCCI, Florida
James A. Rocci, 77, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, North Carolina. Mr. Rocci's full obituary and arrangements will be shared once finalized.
