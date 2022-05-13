“Mike” William Michael Joyce, 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at East Carolina Medical Center, New Bern, NC. Mike had battled Parkinson’s disease for many years.
Mike was born in New Bern. He attended West Carteret High School where he played basketball and football and continued with football while he was at NC State. While at NC State Mike earned a Bachelor of Science and Chemical Engineering degree and was an Alumni of Farmhouse Fraternity. As Mike pursued his career, he earned a Master of Management degree and followed with a Doctor of Philosophy-Managerial Leadership.
Mike loved skiing: water or snow; shagging; a good debate; good food; and especially good company. The basis of Mike’s beliefs and the many challenges he faced throughout his life was best described in a verse from John 10:10 that “He came so that we could live life to the Full.” We each were put on this earth to understand our individual purpose and commit to that purpose. Mike had many dreams, but he lived his life in stride and it became clear to him that what was most important was: God; Belief in family; both immediate and extended; assisting others to reach their potential; being happy and maintaining a positive attitude; and doing his best to live life to “full” while fulfilling his “purpose”. Mike would ask of you to “Remember that: God/Jesus Christ loves us all…and with His love you will AVAIL.”
Mike was blessed with five children: daughter, Connie Daniel and husband Mitchell of Swansboro and their sons Andrew and Nicholas; daughter, Sarah Franklin and husband Travis of San Francisco and their children Micaela and Emelia; son, Ryan Joyce and wife Meredith of Rockwell, Texas and their three children, Caroline, Asher, and Britton; son, Micah Joyce of New Bern; and son, Patrick Joyce of New Bern. Mike is also survived by his brothers, Pat, David, and Johnny; sisters, Cathy and Judy; also many nieces and nephews.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lil Joyce and sister, Marie Volkman
Services for Mike will be private.
If you wish to contribute to remembrance of Mike, please consider Parkinson’s Research at UNC, Chapel Hill; Wolfpack Club at NCSU; or any special charitable organization of your choosing.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.