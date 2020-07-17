Santina “Sandy” Marie Gentile, 90, of Gloucester, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home.
A celebration of Sandy’s life will be held at a later time.
Sandy’s life can be described as a woman who loved people and who genuinely cared about their well-being. Her kindness was extended to everyone she came in touch with, and she considered her friends as family and cared for them as such. Sandy was a proud Sicilian and a phenomenal Italian cook who expressed her love to others by cooking and feeding everyone who entered her home. It’s affectionately said no one ever left her home hungry. Sandy was a loving wife of 52 years to Frank Gentile until his passing, she was an amazing mother of five, loving grandmother and great-grandmother and beloved aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. Her memory will be forever cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing her.
She is survived by her daughter, Conradine J. Guthrie and husband Wayne of Gloucester; sons, Eugene C. Gentile and wife Pamela of Princeton Junction, N.J., Anthony V. Gentile of Matawan, N.J., Francis S. Gentile and wife Yvonne of Overland Park, Kan., and Dean J. Gentile of Long Branch, N.J.; sister, Terri Hannaford; grandchildren, Alyssa Salvesen and husband Paul, twins Cassandra and Nadine Guthrie and Antonio Gentile; and great-grandchildren, twins Zac and Beau Salvesen.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Gentile; parents, Antonio and Josephine Dottore; sister, Rosemarie Dottore; brothers, Joseph Dottore and Frank Dottore; brother-in-law, Richard Gentile; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Gentile.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sandy to the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 12021 Mayfield, Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44106.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
