Eric B. Nelson, 93, of Raleigh, formerly of Morehead City, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at home.
His service was Sunday in Raleigh, officiated by Chaplain Allen Winters.
Eric Nelson, son of Charles Gordon and Addie Gaskill Nelson of Gloucester, was born April 18, 1927. Eric was one of four children.
Eric graduated from Smyrna High School in 1944. Upon graduation, he entered the Merchant Marines and, after completion of his third mate’s license, was hired by States Marine Lines, New York, N.Y. He served at sea for 22 years, the last 15 of those years, he served as an officer with States Marine Lines. Eric took every opportunity to advance his career with States Marine Lines and obtained his unlimited master’s license in 1959.
In 1962, Eric was chosen by States Marine Lines to serve as chief officer aboard the N.S. Savannah, the first and only nuclear-powered cargo passenger vessel built by the U.S. government. Eric served on the Savannah for several months. In 1966, he received his first command, S.S. Alice Brown. He commanded the ship until his retirement in 1967.
In 1968, Eric was recruited by Duke University Marine Laboratory as assistant marine superintendent to serve under Mr. John Newton, the marine superintendent. In 1973, Mr. Newton asked Eric to calculate and plot out the possible location of the U.S.S. Monitor. With these calculations, Duke’s Research Vessel Eastward located the Monitor off the North Carolina coast. Eric became marine superintendent of Duke’s marine lab in 1974. He retired from DUML in 1990.
Eric became a Christian in 1974 and was baptized in Bogue Sound by the Rev. James C.P. Brown. He joined the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International. He was very active in the organization for many years.
He is survived by Loraine C. Nelson of Raleigh; daughter, Caroline Nelson Allman and husband John of Raleigh; sons, Eric B. Nelson, Jr. and wife Trista of Raleigh and Stephen G. Nelson and wife Allison of Charlotte; grandchildren, Margaret Allman, John Allman, Ethan Nelson, Mathew Nelson, Carter Nelson and Daniel Nelson; sister, Jerry Fischler of Morehead City; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Eloise Nelson Pigott and twin Ellen Nelson Wade.
Arrangements are by Cremation Society of the Carolinas.
(Paid obituary)
