Royce Cecilia Griggs Morton, 79, of Emerald Isle, died Saturday Sept. 4, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
Her memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday Sept. 10, 2021, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Cedar Point, officiated by Pastor Jeremy Wakefield. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Royce was born on December 6, 1941, in Florence SC to Roy and Louise Griggs. Her father died before she was born, Royce was raised by Roy Maurin Burr. She married Roger Morton on February 14, 1980. Her favorite job was being the Fishing Pier Manager for the Sheraton Hotel on Atlantic Beach. She will be missed by all her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Morton of the home; two daughters, Teresa Chapman of Newport and Suzy Morton-Shaffer and husband Doug of Clemmons; three sons, Donald Keith Chapman of Morehead City, Roy Allan Chapman of Newport, and Andy Morton and wife Cindy of Wilmington; fifteen grandchildren, Zach, Kyle, Chase, Cory, Chad, Nicole, Brittny, Jesse, Randy, Rhett, Jamey, Lauren, Lexi, Dylan and Kendal; and twenty-one great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Morton, II.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. in Morehead City.
