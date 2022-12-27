Kenneth “Ken” Lavoie, 56, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 29th, at Fire Station 3 on Cherry Point, officiated by Pastor Jim Daub. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, December 29th, at Fire Station 3 on Cherry Point. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Ken was born on September 28, 1966, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Robert and Claire Lavoie. He started out his military career in the United States Marine Corps, serving 4 years and 2 in the reserves. Ken was a dedicated fireman and fire chief at Cherry Point Fire and Emergency Services. He also volunteered at the Havelock Fire Department. Ken enjoyed working with his wife Marshell as a travel agent for Cruise One. He would take a group of seniors at least once a year for a trip.
One of Ken’s favorite meals was when he would pick up a ribeye wrapped in brown paper from Harris Teeter. He loved to make white chili and egg salad, delicious comfort food. Ken had a servant’s heart and could be found helping friends rebuild their decks, sheds, and roofs. Helping his community is what it was all about for him. It was deeply rewarding work.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Marshell of the home; father, Robert Lorenzo Lavoie of Manchester, New Hampshire; sisters, Christine Perreault (Bruce) of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Janet Heslin (Quinn) of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; father-in-law, Marshall Awalt of Newport; nieces, April O’Keefe (Rick) of Merrimack, New Hampshire and Paige Gray (Ricky) of Hasley, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Clarie Lavoie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
