Larry “Paul” Daniels, age 72, of Garner, NC, passed away April 5, 2022.
Paul was born January 26, 1950, at Morehead City Hospital, Carteret County, NC. He was raised on Cedar Island, NC, until he entered the United States Coast Guard in June 1968. His career in the Coast Guard spanned 20 years. He was Officer-In-Charge four different times during his USCG career: Lighthouse Butler Flats, New Bedford Harbor, MA; USCG Cutter Chokeberry, Hatteras, NC; Aids to Navigation Training Team at Coast Guard District Five, Portsmouth, VA; and USCG Cutter Blackberry, Oak Island, NC. Paul retired in July 1988 as an E-7 Chief Boatswain Mate. After his USCG retirement, Paul worked for the Department of Defense at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, NC for six years as a security boat operator and then worked on the 106 ft fire-fighting tugboat Valley Forge until his medical retirement in 2006.
Paul is survived by his wife, Callie Daniels; his oldest daughter, Martha Daniels-Parrish along with her husband, James Parrish, and their daughter, Liberty Parrish; his youngest daughter, Allison Flanigan along with her fiancé, Joel Rudd, and their son, HughPaul Flanigan; and his older brother, Marshall Daniels. Paul’s grandchildren, who called him Papa, were very important in his life. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Daniels; his mother, Evelyn Daniels; his older sister, Diana Daniels; and his younger brother, Ralph Daniels.
A private burial service for immediate family will be held at a later time.
