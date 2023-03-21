Jaena Sean Lockhart, 51, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 23rd at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Karl Zorowski.
Jeana Sean Lockhart was born Jeremy Sean Brown on January 1, 1972, at Cherry Point Air Station. As a youth, he was a true preppie but as an adult, he embraced the sea. Picking up driftwood, shells, and sea glass from the shores. He made these finds into beautiful pieces of art and furniture. Camping on Ocracoke was his greatest pleasure. Ocracoke was his happy place. He loved all animals. In his last months, he named the birds, squirrels, and lizards.
Jae left behind his fiancé Jo Mason, Harkers Island; mother Joyce Smith, Morehead City; father Jerry Brown and wife Vahnita, Morristown, TN; brother James Brown and wife Ronda, Newport; daughter Katie Brothers and husband Mike and grandson Jase, Hubert; son Mason Brown, California. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Elise Rolison; uncles, Randall Brown, Joe Brown, and Brian Rolison; and aunt Normarie Lewis.
Donations may be made to PAWS and Alcoholics Anonymous.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
