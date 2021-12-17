Lawrence John Kacmarcik, 81, formerly of Pine Knoll Shores, N.C. died on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 surrounded by his beloved family.
The family will receive family and friends at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home at 201 Professional Circle in Morehead City, N.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, from 6:00 - 7:00 pm with a time of sharing at 6:45 p.m.
Larry and his wife of 55 years, Lois, were residents of Pine Knoll Shores for over 30 years after living in Vernon, N.J. Larry was born July 22, 1940 in Patterson, N.J. and was extremely talented and tried his hand at many business opportunities. Prior to his retirement, he ran Better Living Builders and LK Closetworks. He was also devoted to serving others in numerous ways including many years of volunteering on the local ambulance squad both in N.J. and N.C. as well as serving as a Commissioner in Pine Knoll Shores from 2009-2013. He was a generous man often lending a hand to others and would truly give you the shirt off his back. Larry enjoyed playing golf and bowling as well as a good game of poker with the guys. He was also an avid landscaper and had a true green thumb.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, and is survived by his son, Larry Kacmarcik Jr. and his wife Ann of Pine Knoll Shores, NC; daughter, Lynette St. Pierre and her husband Marc of Mineral, VA and daughter, Lora Smith Hughes and her husband, Dale of Chesterfield, VA. His grandchildren: Amanda, Noah, Nathan, Nicholas, Nya, Grant, Syra, Jason, and great grandson, Nash, all held a special place in his heart.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
