Cherrie Lee Piner, 73, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Carteret Memorial Gardens, officiated by the Rev. Rusty Willis.
Cherrie was a member of Otway Christian Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, was very active with the church youth group and sang in the youth choir. She worked as a teacher’s aide and bus driver, retiring from Carteret County Schools after many years of service.
She is survived by her sister, Wilma Piner of Sea Level; nephew, Royce Dudley and wife Emmily; great-nephew, Tyndall Dudley and wife Julie; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Tyndall Piner and Sunie Gillikin Piner; and nephew, Stephen Dudley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to P.A.W.S., 5042 Mattie St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
