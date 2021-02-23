Emma “Daut” Lewis, 65, of Straits, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Emma Lewis, known as “Daut,” was born on Harkers Island Sept. 23, 1955. She worked at the Shirt Factory most of her life loved to work in clothing. Later, she also worked at Piggly Wiggly in the deli for 10 years as a cook. Emma became sick at the early age of about 45 years old. For the last 20 years of her life, she was basically homebound.
She is survived by three living children, sons, Brandon Davis and wife Regina and James Patrick Lewis and wife Amy; daughter, Aundrea Dawn Lewis; seven grandchildren, Karleigh Davis, Drew Lewis, Taylor Lewis, Shana Lewis, Kimberlyn Lawrence, Allison Lewis and Burk Lewis; one great-granddaughter, Deonna Lewis; one brother, Ernest Garner; and three sisters, Rhonda Moore, Tanjalena McDonald and Margaret Garner; along with many nieces and nephews. Emma also considered her niece Kathy Moore as her second daughter.
She was preceded in death by her son, Frank Andrew Lewis Jr.; sisters, Kathy Moore, Crystal Gillikin and Vanessa Garner; her brother, Roderick Moore Jr.; and her parents, stepfather, Ernest Garner; father, Roderick Moore; and mother, Margaret Garner.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
