Medvene Thorrie Williams, 97, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
She is survived by her daughter, Vernia Williams of Morehead City; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garfield and Constance Harper; husband, Luther Arthur Williams; and son, Arthur Williams.
