Roger Bernard Hoggard, 61, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 10th at Bayview Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Mark Holland. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Munden Funeral Home. The graveside service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Roger, known to all as Bernard, was born on October 7, 1961, to the late Roger Lee Hoggard and Peggy Ann Willis Hoggard. Born and raised in Morehead City, North Carolina, Bernard graduated from West Carteret High School with the Class of 1980. He went on to honorably serve in the United States Coast Guard.
Bernard’s happy-go-lucky personality and incredible talent for making people laugh were the traits that made him special to so many. His happy times included a nice long ride on his Harley or enjoying a pleasant boat ride on our beautiful coast.
Bernard was a loving twin brother and constant friend to his twin sister, Ada “Michelle” Hoggard of Hollywood, Florida. He is also survived by his cousins, Michael Butler and wife Kitty of Morehead City, Terry Lee of Hollywood, Florida, Mark Willis of Montgomery, Alabama, Sharon Guthrie and husband Melvin of Mill Creek, North Carolina, and Kevin Bell and wife Charlene of Morehead City, North Carolina; and his furry friend, his dog Bella.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport NC 28570, or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
