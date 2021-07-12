Michael Craig Warren, 74, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his home.
A casual gathering of friends will be held at his home at 4 p.m. Wednesday July 14, 2021. A brief service will be held by the waterfront.
Michael was born in upstate New York to Milt and Olene Warren. When he was one year old, the family moved to Newport. He was a graduate of the first joint class of West Carteret High School and later graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Since 1993, he has owned The Warren Practice, an accounting firm specializing in insurance taxation and insurance forensic accounting with clients across the US. He enjoyed boating with friends, horseback riding through the Columbia Valley in Washington state, as well as scuba diving in Grand Cayman, Cozumel and the Galápagos Islands.
He is survived by his wife, Denise W. Warren of Morehead City; daughters, Madeleine Grace Warren of Morehead City and Emily Warren Shonts and husband Steve of Charlotte; brother, Mark Warren and wife Diane Reichle of California; and granddaughter, McKenzie Brown of Denver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane Thomas.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Spooners Creek, c/o Bill Kennon, Treasurer, PO Box 51579, Durham, NC 27717.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.