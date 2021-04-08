Ralph Waide Brittingham Sr., 77, of Cedar Island, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Longleaf Neuro-Medical Center in Wilson.
His service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Island United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Nelson Koonce. Interment with military honors and masonic rites will follow at Cedar Island Community Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Ralph was born Oct. 28, 1943, in Delaware County, Penn., to the late William and Arlene Brittingham. His patriotism ran deep, and he was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy. Ralph was also a Mason with the Crissie Wright Lodge No. 741 A.F. & A.M. He, along with his fellow friends, were keen on strengthening each other and the community around them.
Ralph was a member of Cedar Island United Methodist Church. In Ralph’s free time, he enjoyed the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed the water and always enjoyed getting his hands in the dirt with various gardening projects, and cutting grass was always a relaxing for him. Ralph’s other interests included being part owner and operator of Catering by Marcella, which he enjoyed doing in his earlier years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marcella Gaskill Brittingham of the home; daughter, Paula Brittingham Mele of Cedar Island; sons, Ralph “Buddy” Waide Brittingham Jr. and wife Kristy of Smyrna and Jake Brittingham and wife Kimberly of Newport; sister, Billie Jean Massey and husband Jesse of Boerne, Texas; brothers, Robert Brittingham and wife Mae and William “Buddy” Brittingham and wife Kim, all of Beaufort; grandchildren, Tobias James Mele, Zachary Evan Mele, Haley Marquez, Dana Malans, Elijah Brittingham, Ansley Averitt, Kaytlyn Brittingham, Lexi Brittingham, Nate Brittingham and Grayson Brittingham; and great-grandchildren, Adeline, Atticus Stone, Augustus, Annie, Elena, Sarah and Laura.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Britt.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cedar Island United Methodist Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
