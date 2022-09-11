RANDOLPH O. GRADY, SR., arkers Island
Randolph O. Grady, Sr., 93, of Harkers Island, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory.
Terry Townsend, Beaufort
Terry Townsend, 60 of Beaufort, passed away Friday September 9, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
DREW WALCZAK, Newport
Drew Walczak, 25, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick.
SUE WOOTEN EDMUNDSON, Beaufort
Sue Wooten Edmundson, 84, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9, 2022, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Her service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 17th, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort, officiated by Pastor Taylor Mills.
EDWARD J. ROACH JR., Emerald Isle
Edward J. Roach Jr., 78, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
