Betty S. Walker, 79, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Service League of Greenville Hospice in Greenville.
Her celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Betty is survived by her children, Michele Davis and her husband Johnnie and Darrell Walker and his girlfriend Denice Winn; grandchildren, Nicole, Carrie, Elliott and Sheldon; great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Brooke and Julie; sisters, Becky Mann, Edna McClure, Glenda Gillispie and Bonnie Alcon; and sisters-in-law, Shirley French and Delaina Barwick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mabel Southard; husband, Richard Walker; sister, Dare Kernodle; mother and father-in-law, Bruce and Blanche Walker; and sister-in-law, Betty Walker.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
