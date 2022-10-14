Ana Maria C. Munoz, 79, of Hubert, died Tuesday, October 11,2022 at her home.
A graveside service was held Monday, October 17, 2022, at 12:00pm at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with Deacon Jerry Fatica officiating. The family received friends Sunday, October 16,2022, from 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 662 W. Corbett Ave, Swansboro, NC 28584 or St. Mildred Catholic Church, 653 Old Hammock Rd Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.