Iris Elizabeth Culpepper Morton, 86, of Newport, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Seaside Memorial Park.
She is survived by sons, Manley E. Morton Jr. of Beaufort and David Morton of Hubert; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home Swansboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.