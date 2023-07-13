Roger Finney
Roger Finney, 75, passed away at the Crystal Coast Hospice House, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The family will celebrate Roger's life privately. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC
JACK "JACKIE" SHAFER, SR., Cedar Point
Jack “Jackie” Shafer, Sr. 64, of Cedar Point, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home. Jackie was born on April 11, 1959, in the Bogue Community to the late Robert and Patricia Shafer
KIM A. RAINS, Atlantic Beach
Kim A. Rains, 59, of Atlantic Beach, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Carteret Health Care after battling a long illness. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, July 17th at Munden Funeral Home. Kim was born on September 29, 1963, in Kinston to Sonny and Ann Rains.
