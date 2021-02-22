Vickie Leigh Chisenhall, 60, of Angier, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. She has family in Newport.
Her graveside service was Sunday at Willow Spring Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Willow Spring.
She was born in Erwin, but spent most of her life on the family farm in Angier. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Chisenhall and Janet Carol Thomas Chisenhall.
Vickie is survived by her sisters, Sandy McKee and husband Tasman of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Kelly Cundiff and husband Mike of Newport; brothers, Tommie Chisenhall and wife Becky and Connie Chisenhall and wife Nancy, all of Newport, and Stevie Chisenhall and wife Lara of Lillington; and numerous nieces and nephews who were very special to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her very special uncle, Roy Chisenhall.
Arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Angier. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
