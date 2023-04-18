Kibbie “Bruce” Howard, 85, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22nd, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, April 21st at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Bruce was born on September 14, 1937, in Newport, to the late Walter and Laura Bell Howard.
Bruce and his wife owned and operated Howards Furniture Store for many years. He loved his Church and the Lord and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, where he and his wife attended for over 60 plus years. In his early years, he and his wife and 5 other families helped start the ministry at Bogue Banks Baptist Church, which was originally First Baptist Island Mission.
He enjoyed hunting, boating, and woodworking. He was a gentle and loving man and a proud Grandfather. He enjoyed helping others and volunteering with Meals on Wheels and Gideons International. His favorite pastimes were gardening, floundering, fishing, and eating a Bogue Sound Watermelon on the deck with his grandchildren.
He is survived by sons, Tim Howard (Tina) and Mike Howard (Kim), all of Morehead City; sister, Elsie Lewis of Pembroke Pines, Florida; brothers-in-law, Douglas Franks (Carol) of Havelock, Jack Franks (Linda) of Greenville, NC; sisters-in-law, Peggy Giasson of New Bern and Dorothy Howard of Havelock; grandchildren, Hannah Farinella (Cody) of Greensboro, Greer Howard of Seoul, South Korea, Jacob Howard of Raleigh, Kayla Grace Smith (Luke) of Newport; and great-grandson, Cole Farinella.
In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary Yvonne Howard; brothers, Rayford and Linwood Howard; and brothers-in-law, Jimmy Lewis and Ray Giasson.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels, C/O Hope Mission, 1410 Bridges Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
