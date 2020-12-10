Kimberly Ann Johnson, 58, of Morehead City, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, the funeral homes asks friends to remain in their cars and the service will be broadcast through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through the obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Kim was born April 13, 1962, in Morehead City to the late Lester Clarence Murdoch and Evangeline Ann Murdoch. She was a lifelong resident of Morehead City, where she and her husband, Bruce, raised their two boys. Many in our community will fondly remember Kim from her many faithful years working with BB&T bank. Kim was passionate about everything she ever did and was head over heels about her grandbabies.
Kim’s happy place was being on a beach anywhere in the Keys or just simply being around people. She had a smile that could light up a room and never had a harsh word to say about anyone. She always took the time to listen and love those around her. It’s no wonder so many considered her a mom figure in their lives. The number of people she reached with her kind and caring ways was incredible. Whether it was the boys on the baseball team or just those near and dear to her, she was a woman loved by all who came in contact with her.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce of the home; sons, Bruce Nelson Johnson Jr. and wife Kaley of Weaverville and Brandon Scott Johnson and wife Sarah of Franklinton; her brother, Buddy Murdoch of Morehead City; four beautiful grandkids who called her “Nana,” Kenley Ann Johnson, Paisley Ann Johnson, Hudson James Johnson and Nellie Kate Moriah Johnson; and many, many more from years of being a very dedicated sports mom.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Carl Mills and Margaret Mills; and paternal grandma, Mamie Murdoch.
The family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. It has been very humbling to see the amount of people all over this country she has touched.
With current health concerns, there will not be a visitation. However, the family welcomes you to drive by the home starting at 3 p.m. Friday to show your support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kim’s memory to the baseball program at Western Carolina University, 1 University Drive, Cullowhee, NC 28723.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
