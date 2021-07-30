MSGT Kenneth “Ken” L. Nebraski, 75, of Havelock, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock Monday Aug. 2, 2021. A funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Annunciation.
Ken was born on July 13, 1946 to John and Faye Nebraski in Connellsville, PA. Ken retired from the Marine Corps in 1988 with over 22 years of faithful service to our country. After he retired from the Marine Corps, Ken worked for the Mid Atlantic Electronic Warfare Range in Atlantic, NC until 1997. He then went to work aboard MCAS Cherry Point from 1997 until he retired from Fleet Readiness Center East in December 2011.
He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus: MSGR Frank J Howard Council and the Angelo Battista Assembly, Life member VFW Auxiliary Post 7315, American Legion at Large, and the Marine Corps League – Cherry Point Detachment 1067. He enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing, and hunting. Ken was also very active at the bowling alley working with Special Olympians.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Julia Nebraski; two sons, John and Vyki of New Port Richey, Florida and Charles and Tara of Newport, NC; brother, Harold Nebraski of Poteau Oklahoma; grandchildren, Raymond Sias and his wife Cassie and their children Hudson, Harper Rose, and Hallie Rae of Coppell, Texas, Christopher Nebraski of Newport and Margaret Nebraski of New Port Richey, Florida.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, John and Faye Nebraski; and his beloved Mother-in-Law, Rose Vaydovich.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ken's name may be made to the scholarship fund at Annunciation Catholic School, 246 E Main Street, Havelock NC 28532.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
