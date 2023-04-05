Ivia Irene Phillips, 79, of Hubert, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Phillips; her son, Darrell Langendoerfer; her parents, Arthur and Edith Douglas; and her siblings, twin brother and sister, Carol Douglas and Darrell Douglas, Georgia Self, Betty Martin Douglas and Mary Dietz.
She is survived by her son, Gene Higdon and his wife, Becky, of Hubert; stepsons, Thad Phillips and his wife, Dawn, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Mark Phillips of Palmer, Alaska; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Donna Douglas Lamont and her husband, Steve, of Minnesota.
Internet condolences may be sent to the family at www.jonesfh.org.
The family has entrusted Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro to handle Mrs. Phillips funeral arrangements.
