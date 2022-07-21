NANCY GILLIKIN WILLIS, Harkers Island
Nancy Gillikin Willis, 77, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Full obituary and funeral arrangements forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Bear Golightly
Bear Golightly, 42, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Lisa Hughes, Harkers Island
Lisa Denise (Davis) Hughes, 65, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. No services will be held at this time. Lisa is survived by her husband, David James Hughes. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Donald Cooke, Jr, Bettie
Donald Joseph Cooke 61, of Bettie passed away Tuesday July 19, 2022, at home. No services are planned at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
