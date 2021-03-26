Elizabeth Wells Priddy, 53, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her home.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help honor the Priddy family while practicing safe measures.
Elizabeth was born Aug. 28, 1967, in Wilson to the late Barbara Wells Manning. She graduated high school from the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics and continued her education at N.C. State University, where she graduated with degrees in philosophy and art/design.
Elizabeth’s creativity and artistic ability were displayed through her pottery and beautiful paintings. She enjoyed sharing that talent, instructing many students over the years through Carteret Community College, Morehead City Parks and Recreation, the Station Club and other venues, as well as workshops in her own home studio. She also shared her love of pottery with the kids at Tiller School, where started an afterschool Clay Club. In 1997, she produced a pottery instructional show, “The Clay Workshop with Elizabeth Priddy,” with UNC-TV that was broadcast statewide and hosted a regional hands-on instructional conference of the Potter’s Council in 2007 at her home studio.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jeffery Priddy; son, John Logan Priddy of Beaufort; sisters, Jacqueline Wells of La Plata, Md., and Catherine Page and husband Jim of Bailey and Lynne Wells, all of Bailey; brother, John Wells and wife Brenda of Midland, Ga.; and nieces and nephews, John Wells Jr., Nicol Wells, Travis Meering and Paige McDonald.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.