Lt Col. USAF (ret) Ronald J. “Rip” Manion, 90, of Pine Knoll Shores, NC, husband to his high school sweetheart for 60+ years, the late Dorothy T, “Dot” (Nolen) Manion, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Shinko) Manion. Ron attended North Catholic High School (1951) and Saint Joseph’s College (1955), where he excelled in basketball and began his distinguished military career. Ron earned his USAF pilots wings in 1955 and achieved an accomplished active duty and reservist career until his retirement in 1983. He and Dot lived in Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, and Georgia while beginning to raise a growing family. While serving active duty as part of the 49th Bomb Squad, Ron was a Strategic Bomber Pilot and traveled extensively to all corners of the globe, enduring some harrowing encounters and many amazing experiences. They ultimately settled in Warminster, Pa, where Ron served as a C130 pilot in the USAF reserves at the Willow Grove Naval Airbase. His professional career started with GE Re-entry Systems in Philadelphia and eventually moved to his Program Management position for General Electric Aerospace Corporation in Valley Forge, Pa, where he had a long and distinguished career, working on many of our nation’s first classified satellite communication systems.
Ron and Dot lived in Warminster for 34 years while raising their seven children. They were active members of the Nativity of Our Lord parish. Ron became an avid runner, participating annually in the Sea Isle City Island run and was often seen on the track at Log College Middle School or the treadmill at the Naval Base fitness center.
Ron and Dot retired to Pine Knoll Shores, NC, in 1995, where Ron deepened his love of golf as a proud member of the Country Club of the Crystal Coast (where he had 2 Holes-in-One), maintained his disciplined health and fitness regimen at the Sports Center of Morehead City, and developed many close and valued friendships.
Surviving are sons, Ron Manion Jr., husband of Melissa; Michael Manion, husband of Kathy; Tommy Manion, husband of Joyce; and David Manion, husband of Katie; daughters Patti-Anne Kennedy; Megan Kratochwill, wife of Bill; and Kathleen Young, wife of Dan; loved by 21 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Manion and sister, Rhea (Sissy) Marx.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 15th, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 AM at St. Eleanor’s Roman Catholic Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville, PA. A private Military burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s name to the National MS Society, Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, 30 South 17th St., Suite 800, Phila., PA 19103.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.