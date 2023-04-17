Janet Sue Harris, 76, passed from this life to her eternal life on April 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Sue was born June 29, 1946, in Morehead City to Alfred and Edna Gaskill. She graduated from Atlantic High School in 1964. She worked at Sea Level Hospital in Sea Level for 15 years. She spent a short time at Cherry Point before moving to Social Services in Beaufort. Then she married her high school sweetheart, Paul Harris on Dec. 11, 1982, and moved to Atlantic, NC. She was a housewife and caregiver for the rest of her life.
Sue will be greatly missed at her church, Stacy Methodist, where she played the piano and was the Treasurer most of her life. Her commitment to her family was only surpassed by her commitment to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She didn’t marry a preacher, and maybe she didn’t hear the call to ministry when her husband did in 1996, but she faithfully supported him and was much loved by the people of the congregations he served.
Sue is survived by her husband, a stepdaughter, Linda Boccia, a stepson, Ricky Perkins, 7 step grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and her sister-in-law, Jane Venters, who was like a sister to her, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Edna Gaskill, her brother, Edfred Gaskill, and her sister, Annette Small.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Carteret Health Care for their excellent care.
Visitation will be held at Atlantic United Methodist Church in Atlantic, NC, on Tuesday April 18 at 1:00 PM, followed by the service at 2:00. Interment will follow in the Atlantic Community Cemetery across the street.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Stacy Methodist Church at 143 Airbase Rd. Atlantic, NC Atlantic, NC28511 or Atlantic United Methodist Church 146 School Rd. Atlantic, NC 28511.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
