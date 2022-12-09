Netha Nelson, Otway
Netha Nelson, 64, of Otway, passed away Wednesday December 7, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. Sunday December 11, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort.
KATHRYN "KATHY" LONG, New Bern
Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
BENJAMIN LEE WALKER, Newport
Benjamin Lee Walker, 71, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 17th at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Morehead City, officiated by The Reverend Dr. John Pollock. Full obituary forthcoming.
WILLIAM SMITH NEILL, New Bern
William Smith Neill, 78, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
GLENDA WILLIS EATON, Morehead City
Glenda Willis Eaton, 88, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
KIMBERLY GUYTON, Beaufort
Kimberly Guyton, 62, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
GEORGIA HULSEY KNIGHT, Morehead City
Georgia Hulsey Knight, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A celebration of Georgia's life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 15th at St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Karl Zorowski.
GEORGIA CAROL GASKILL, Newport
Georgia Styron Gaskill, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 9th at Munden Funeral Home.
DORIS (GRIGGS) PITCHER, Morehead City
On December 7, 2022, Doris (Griggs) Pitcher, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. A native of Morgan County, Alabama, Doris moved to Morehead City, North Carolina in 1950. She attended Troutman Beauty School in Jacksonville, NC and operated a salon in Atlantic Beach and then Morehead City for many years.
