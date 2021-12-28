Alfred (Al) Charles, Jr., 73, Swansboro, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23,2021.
The family invites friends to share their memories of Al at their home on Saturday, January 1,2021 at 3:00 PM.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in early spring.
Married to Fran for 53 years, he is also survived by sons Bryan Eric Charles (Kim) of VA and Adam Christian Charles (Kim) of LA; brothers Jimmy Charles of GA David Charles (Sherri) and Bobby Bacon of FL; four grandchildren and one great grandson; two adored aunts, Jeannie and Jeanette; treasured in laws, Rob and Linda Nuckols of VA, and cousins, nephews and nieces.
Al is preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Drane Bacon and Alfred Charles; one granddaughter and one great grandson.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a donation on Al’s behalf to one of his favorite charities: St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org or to Special Olympics of NC at sonc.net.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
