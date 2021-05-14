Joseph M. Monteparo Jr., 60, of Havelock, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Vidant Health in Greenville with family by his side.
A gathering of family and friends is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help honor the Monteparo family while practicing safe measures. A funeral service and interment will take place at a later time at Buckley Funeral Home in Asbury Park, N.J.
Joseph was born July 18, 1960, in Neptune, N.J., to the late Joseph M. Monteparo Sr. and Ann Vola. He graduated from Asbury Park High School and continued his education at Rutgers University, where he graduated with his bachelor’s degree. Throughout school he was an extraordinary athlete. Football was his top sport, and he was the proud captain of his high school football team.
Joseph worked 20 faithful years with the U.S. Postal Service. He was a devoted father and grandfather to his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Victoria Monteparo Moore of New Bern; son, Franco Monteparo; sister, Susan Puzino; grandchildren, Asonte, Rayquan, Franco Jr., Alexas, Joseph, Gavin, Alonzo, Jason and LaNeisha; and great-grandson, Mason.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Monteparo-Beautell; and furry companions, Daisy and Calli.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in memory of Joseph may be made to the Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center, 1639 Old Airport Road, New Bern, NC 28562.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
