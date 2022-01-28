James Kenney Yoder, 83, of Newport, NC, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Jim was born in Wake County on March 18, 1938. Over his lifetime, Jim enjoyed fishing, tinkering with hot rods, including his 1962 Corvette, spending time with his family and friends, and eating good food. Jim was a joy to be around, and his love for God, our Lord and Savior, was evident in his life. Jim loved his Jesus and is certainly now rejoicing in His presence.
Jim also served honorably in the United States Army and worked for several companies to include IBM, ITT, and Lowes Home Improvement.
Jim thoroughly enjoyed life, and his presence will be missed by those he left behind. May you keep your memories of Jim close to your heart and may they always bring a smile to your face. We lift up praise to God for the life of Jim and give thanks to God for allowing Jim to be a part of our lives.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Pam Yoder; his stepchildren, Jason Williams and Jill Williams; and his brother, Robert P. Yoder.
Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy Yoder; his parents William (Sr.) and Catherine Yoder; and his brother, William L. Yoder, Jr.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.