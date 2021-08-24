Daphne McLohon Hinson, 88, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at her home.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort with Pastor Jack Mumford officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 1:45 p.m. at Bridgeway Church Wednesday.
Daphne was a member of Ayden Christian Church. She worked in retail sales at ladies dress shops in Beaufort and loved her dogs, the beach and water.
Daphne is survived by her husband, John Hinson of Beaufort; daughter, Janet Lynn Rasberry of Greenville; daughter, Joy Neal of Charleston, SC; son, Gary Wainwright of Rocky Point; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce Jackson of FL; Ann Collins of Atlanta, GA; Beverly Ann Vaughan of Rocky Mount.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lucy McLohon; two sons, Mike and Pat Wainwright; grandson, Brady Stancill; and granddaughter, Megan Gibson.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
