Henry Ellsworth Sprague Jr., 64, of Gloucester, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A celebration of Henry’s life is from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home, where the family will be receiving friends. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures.
Henry was born May 5, 1956, to the late Henry and Jacqueline Sprague in Lakehurst, N.J., where he enjoyed living close to the shore and participating in the East Coast Boat Racing Club.
He is survived by his loving and faithful companion of 44 years, Connie Springer of the home; son, Charles Johnson of Barnegat, N.J.; sisters, Sharyn Rogers and husband John of Oriental, Charlene Szaro and husband Pete of Staffordville, N.J., and Jackie Wainwright and husband Albert of Tuckerton, N.J.; brother, Jason Howard Sprague and companion Jennifer Stewart of Mayetta, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Louis John Sprague and Robert Wesley Sprague.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks trees be planted in his memory.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
