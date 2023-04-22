Delores Adams, Newport
Delores Adams, 79, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Virginia "Jennie" Jeffries, Beaufort
Virginia “Jennie” Jones Jeffries, 77, of Beaufort passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023 surrounded by family in her Beaufort home following an extended illness. Jennie was born and raised in Beaufort. Where days were filled with dips in Taylors Creek, “The Cut”, boat rides and the laughter of friends walking down Front Street. Throughout her life she enjoyed all manner of outdoor activities.
PHYLLIS DAWN GILLIKIN, Cedar Island
Phyllis Dawn Gillikin, 80, of Cedar Island, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JOHNNIE EDGAR RICH, Emerald Isle
Johnnie Edgar Rich, 92, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Marian (Meeks) Rich and is survived by his daughter Judy Rich Harris and her husband Steve, son Johnnie E. Rich Jr. and his wife Glenda, daughter Karen Rich Horn and her husband Delbert, son Matthew Sumner Rich and his wife Tamela, and daughter Melissa Rich House and her husband David.
DANNY O. SPARKS, Stacy
Danny Sparks, 79, of Stacy, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Pruitt Health - Sea Level. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 24th at Stacy Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Cemetery one hour prior.
JESSICA KARR YOUNG, Clayton
Jessica Karr Young, 39, of Clayton, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Wake Med in Raleigh. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
