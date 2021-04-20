Judy Majstoravich, 74, of Newport, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
A native of Carteret County, Judy was born in Morehead City Oct. 29, 1946. Judy was in the first graduating class of West Carteret High School, class of 1965. She graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in chemistry. After graduation, Judy worked in medical research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she met her devoted husband, Joe. In 1974, they moved to Pittsburgh, Pa., for Joe to receive further medical training in ophthalmology. Their first two daughters, Martza and Sonja, were born in Pittsburgh.
In 1978, they returned to the Crystal Coast to open a medical practice and complete their family with the birth of their third daughter, Sarah, March 3, 1980, in the midst of that historic blizzard. Judy began her career in wastewater treatment in Morehead City and advanced to plant manager for Beaufort and later New Bern, where she worked 17 years prior to retirement in 2015.
Judy was a member of First Baptist Church in Morehead City. She loved the Lord with a passion for scripture and Bible study. One calling led to facilitating the continuous reading through the Bible in the church sanctuary, which was completed in less than four days. Those who know Judy, witnessed her love for gardening and likely enjoyed the bounty of her cooking and entertaining. She hated to leave Pittsburgh because they also know her love for the Steelers. Judy also treasured all of her many pets and grandpets.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Majstoravich of the home; daughters, Martza Jo Majstoravich of Morehead City, Sonja Jo Majstoravich of Concord, Mass., and Sarah Jo Majstoravich of Wilmington; sister, Joe Ann Mason of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Francisco “IKO” Aguirre-Majstoravich and Stella Marie McCarthy; and nephews, Manly Mason of Beaufort, Richard Mason of Deerfield Beach, Fla., and John Roberts of New Bern.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret Roberts; and brother, Derl Grey Roberts.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at First Baptist Church. The same safety guidelines will be followed.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations in memory of Judy may be made to First Baptist Church, 810 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
