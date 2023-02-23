Linwood Lee Arnold Sr., 83, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 25th at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church in Mill Creek, officiated by Pastor Chad Graham. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Linwood was born on November 12, 1939, to the late Melton and Leola Arnold. Born and raised in Mill Creek, North Carolina, he was a longtime member of Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Linwood was a hardworking man who retired as a Longshoreman with the NC Port in Morehead City. He loved Ford Mustangs, working on cars, and watching car races and shows. He also loved the freedom and adventure of riding his Harley. Linwood enjoyed getting out into the community and visiting with family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Leigh Arnold Perry and husband Michael of Morehead City; son, Linwood “Bubba” Lee Arnold Jr. and wife Jennifer Green Arnold of Morehead City; grandchildren, Michael James Perry Jr., Lunden Hope Donlon and husband Ryan, Savannah Grace Arnold, and Parker Linwood Lee Arnold; great grandchildren, Brixton Gabriel Webb and Brody Carter Donlon; brothers, William Arnold of Mill Creek and Mark Arnold of Swansboro; and furry dog, Ruby Sue.
In addition to his parents, Linwood was preceded in death by loving wife of 55 years, Mildred Garner Arnold who passed away in 2022; and their daughter, Mildred Lynn Arnold.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Graham Memorial Building Fund, 3448 Mill Creek Rd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.