Ruth Marie Hutchinson, 86, of Newport, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her private funeral service is at 10 a.m. today at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. John B. Thompson Jr. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family invites friends to view the webcast of the service at Munden Funeral Home’s website. A private graveside service will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Hutchinson Leaver of Chocowinity and Wendy Lynne Adcock of Newport; sister, Virginia Hutchins of Rome, Ga.; four grandchildren, Corey Allen Hutchinson, Christopher Ryan Leaver, Taylor Marie McCuller and Adam Warren Adcock; and four great-grandchildren, Ajay McCuller Jr., Grayson Leaver, Asiah McCuller and Emma Grace Leaver
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert Leo Hutchinson; daughter, Laura Marie Brassington; and parents, George and Viola Hutchins.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.