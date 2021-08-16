Rachel Tyler Moore, 82, of Harkers Island, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Harkers Island United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Lee Pittard. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at Harkers Island United Methodist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
