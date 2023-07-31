Terri Gray, Swansboro
Terri Lee Gray, 62, of Swansboro, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Carolina East Medical Center. The family will celebrate privately. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
George Smith, Newport
George V. Smith, 79, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
RANDY TAYLOR MARTIN, Reidsville
Randy Taylor Martin, 66, of Reidsville, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Randy was born on September 7, 1956, in Reidsville, North Carolina, to the late Charles and Marguerite Martin.
CHERYL LEE ROSE
Cheryl Rose, 64, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements are complete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
