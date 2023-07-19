Christine Prescott, Newport
Christine Prescott, 61, of Newport, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
James Modlin, Beaufort
James Modlin,88, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
LINDA GAIL LENEAVE, Morehead City
Linda Gail LeNeave, 78, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at her home. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Linda was born on December 14, 1944, in Selma, North Carolina, to the late Hallie Moscow LeNeave and Nancy Mae LeNeave.
