Sylvia Harris Davis, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Mt. Olive Church of Christ in Ponzer, with minister Mike Caton presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Sylvia was born on July 11, 1932 in Pamlico County to the late Ben and Hazel Whitley Harris. She was married to Charles Ray Davis who preceded her in death and also Clarence Davis who preceded her in death.
She spent her working years as a registered nurse.
She is survived by her son, Mike Davis of Beaufort, three daughters, Lynn D. Turbeville and husband Joe of Morehead City, Elaine Davis of Greenville, and Renee D. Fishburn and husband Bob of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Josh Turbeville, Jeremy Turbeville, Donnie Fishburn, and Brandi Fishburn; nine great grandchildren; and two sisters, Sue H. Castello (Wilbur) of Washington, and Judy H. Riddle (Knox) of Houston, TX.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her brother, Alva Howard Harris, and grandson, David Fishburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ponzer Volunteer Fire Department, 40186 US Hwy 264 East, Belhaven 27810.
Arrangements are by Bryan Funeral Service, Swan Quarter.
