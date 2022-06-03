Ronnie Gray Eubanks, 72, of Henderson, NC, fell asleep in death Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his wife and children.
Ronnie was retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons and NCSU, Raleigh, where he managed the lock shop. Ronnie had many interests and enjoyed his retirement traveling, hiking, camping, learning new things, caring for his cats and dogs and spending time with his family.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Angela of forty four years; son, Aaron Eubanks (Kerry) of Roxboro, NC; daughter, Emily Ball (Damien); one precious granddaughter, Olivia Ball, age 8, who knew him as her “Pa Pa”, of Oxford, NC; brothers, Henry Eubanks of Beaufort, NC and Ivey Eubanks, Jr. (Merita) of Marshallberg, NC; sister, Bertie Neely (Jim) of Asheboro, NC; nieces, Sheila Eubanks (Ron) and Hayes Jones (Steve); nephews, Ivey Thomas Eubanks (Tina), Nathan Eubanks(Catelyn), Benton Eubanks (Katie), Leslie Eubanks; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews and cousins; also, two longtime friends and buddies, Dwayne Lawson of Oxford and Glen Privette of Louisburg.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, June 11th at the Core Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery, Newport, NC. A gathering and celebration of Ronnie’s life will follow.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.