Patricia Mercer Cheezem of Emerald Isle, NC, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2023, at age 90.
A service celebrating “Miss Pat’s” life will be held on Saturday, August 5th, at 2PM, at Chapel by the Sea, 6712 Emerald Drive, Emerald Isle, NC, with a reception to follow. Casual attire, tropical shirts and bright colors will be the order of the day.
Born on August 8, 1932, in Andrews, SC, middle child of Zopher Miles and Margaret Norton Mercer, Pat is survived by a sister, Barbara Mercer Robinson, children: Burt (Renee) Cheezem and Robin Endicott, as well as grandchildren, Heather Cheezem, Matthew Cheezem (Micah), William Brown (Nicole), and Charity Wilborn (Travis), along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. “Gagy” was adored by 7 great-grandchildren: Alexa, Harper, Jamie, Ruby, Julian, Aurora, and Gibson.
She was predeceased by sister, Marguerite Mercer Stubbs, and grandson-in -law, Andrew Taylor.
Pat loved her long career in nursing, especially her time at Onslow Memorial Jacksonville in the newborn nursery. There she nurtured “her babies” and mentored many younger staffers.
In retirement she was an avid Jeopardy fan who enjoyed gardening, cross-wording, an occasional Caribbean cruise, and Chapel by the Sea where she was a faithful community volunteer and a charter member of The Ole Holies Bible study prayer group. Her motto has always been, “I’ll just take it one day at a time,” and courageously embraced that attitude after receiving a diagnosis of lymphoma in 2021.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Srinivasa Sanikommu, all the staff at Levine Cancer Institute, and Pat’s compassionate Hospice team.
No plants or flowers please, but memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.