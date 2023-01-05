Buddy Letchworth, Newport
Linwood "Buddy" Letchworth, 67, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Carolina East in New Bern. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday at Davis Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Mercer and Pastor Ray Connor officiating. Burial will follow at Styron Cemetery in Davis.
James Bennett
James Bennett, 80, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Croatan Ridge. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
BARBARA BASS, Morehead City
Barbara Bass, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
