Colonel (COL) Troy “T-Roy” Morris Holowiti, 51, of Southern Shores, North Carolina, passed away on June 8th, 2022, at UNC Medical Center after an inspiring battle with heart disease. He was born in Morehead City, North Carolina on January 12, 1971, son of Paula Mann Holowiti and the late William Holowiti.
Troy is survived by his loving wife Carrie of Southern Shores, North Carolina; and his two beautiful daughters, Lauren and Emma. He also leaves behind his mother, Paula Holowiti, brothers Micah and Josh, and sisters Hollie and Abigail. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Tom Peterson, mother-in-law, Deb Peterson, sister-in-law Brenda Stevermer (husband Rob Stevermer), brother-in-law, Thomas Peterson, as well as nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
Troy was born and raised in Morehead City, North Carolina and graduated from D.H. Conley High School; class of 1991. He received a Bachelors of Science in Criminal Justice from Appalachian State University and followed soon thereafter with his enlistment in the United States Army in 1995. Throughout his 28 years of distinguished military service, COL Holowiti was stationed in Virginia, Colorado, Iraq, and throughout the State of North Carolina while serving in the North Carolina National Guard; culminating as the Deputy United States Property and Fiscal Office.
Troy cherished the simple pleasures in life; especially those found outdoors. He loved a summer evening, listening to music, surrounded by those he loved. Through his passion for running, biking, hiking, camping, hunting, fishing and boating he found beauty in the smallest of moments. Troy had an uncanny ability to use his contagious smile to bring comfort to those around him; ensuring strangers became quick friends. He was a man of integrity and honor who placed his family before all else.
Visitation will be held from 3:00pm – 6:00pm, followed by a Funeral Service, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Renaissance Funeral Home, 7615 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Troy to the Captain Christopher Cash Memorial Scholarship Fund/Reindeer Dash for Cash Or you can mail a check to: CPT Cash Foundation, 722 Cedar Point Blvd. #210, Cedar Point, NC 28584
Troy’s family is especially grateful for Dr. Paul B. Tessman, Physician Assistant Candace Kastner, and the entire staff at the UNC Medical Center Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit who assisted Troy through his medical journey. Condolences: RFHR.com
