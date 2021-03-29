Candie Sunshine Golden Sanderlin, 45, of New Bern, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at her parent’s home in Newport.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Reece’s Chapel in Mill Creek, officiated by the Rev. James Chadwick. Interment will follow at Broad Creek Community Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Candie, or as she was more fondly known, Sunshine, was born April 14, 1975, in Morehead City to Davy and Christeen Golden. She was a loving mother. She was an avid pianist, and she loved Southern gospel music.
She is survived by her daughter, Chendle Autumn Brooke Sanderlin of the home; sons, Nicholaus Brent Golden, Jordan Cole Sanderlin and Chad Alan Sanderlin all of the home; parents, Davy and Christeen Golden of Newport; sister, Amy Golden of Waukesha, Wis.; grandparents, David and Alline White of Newport; and paternal grandparents, Adron and Dollie “Blue Eyes” Golden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Celius Charles Sanderlin; twin angel siblings; and grandfather, Charles Golden.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
